Aiman El-Ramly To Lead Zema Global’s Special Committee On Mergers & Acquisitions

Zema Global, a leading provider of data management and analytics solutions for companies in the energy, commodities, and financial sectors, is pleased to announce that Aiman El-Ramly will lead its Special Committee on Mergers & Acquisitions as part of his role on the company’s Board of Directors.

Aiman has been instrumental in shaping Zema Global’s strategic direction, having previously served as Chief Strategy Officer, where he played a key role in the company’s transformation following FTV Capital’s investment in 2024. His leadership has been pivotal in driving business expansion, market positioning, and industry partnerships, making him ideally suited to guide Zema’s M&A strategy as the company accelerates its growth.

Andrea Remyn Stone, CEO of Zema Global, commented: “We are turning our focus to driving exponential growth and influencing the shape of the energy data and analytics market. M&A will be a crucial part of our strategy as we expand into new markets and enhance our capabilities. Aiman knows the market and the business inside out, and his guidance will be invaluable as we explore strategic opportunities to scale and strengthen our position in the market.”

Aiman El-Ramly added: “I’ve been part of Zema Global for nearly three decades, and I’ve seen firsthand how this company continues to innovate and adapt in an evolving market. As we enter this next chapter, I look forward to working with Andrea and the team to identify strategic opportunities that will drive long-term success and deliver even greater value to our clients.”