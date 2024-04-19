A.I. Risks = Downfall Of Humanity, By Kelvin To, Founder And President Of Data Boiler Technologies

I am perturbed by those who do NOT understand Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) using “A.I. Risks” in an attempt to sell existing Governance Risk, Compliance (GRC), Business Continuity, Resiliency, Cybersecurity, Privacy, and non-discriminatory tools, and then regurgitate them as the “Foundations of a responsible A.I. risk management framework”. Prescribing the wrong framework undermines true A.I. risks and may inadvertently exacerbate the risks to humankind. Please allow me to explain why A.I. risks can be the downfall of humanity.

A.I. enables computers and machines to simulate human intelligence. Human intelligence is the “mental quality that consists of the abilities to learn from experience, adopt to new situations, understand and handle abstract concepts, and use knowledge to manipulate one’s environment.” Automated intelligence and generic predictive data analytics are outside scope if the computer or machine is NOT performing functions to “simulate the mental quality of humans”. However, A.I. does NOT need to be autonomous to be within scope. Confining A.I. risks to covering only Artificial General Intelligence (A.G.I.) would be too narrow of a scope.

To truly understand A.I. risks, one should first make reference to the Asimov’s Three Laws: “machines [1] may not injure a human being, or through inaction, allow a human to come to harm; [2] must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such order would conflict with the Frist Law; [3] must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law”, plus the later introduced “Zeroth (Forth) Law”. Accordingly, Asimov’s second and third laws depend on the first law about individual safety of a human. Due to ethical complexity, the Zeroth law emphasized on the broader humanity rather than individual. A bright-line test to A.I. risk is therefore, whether the disobedience, action, or inaction of A.I. would impair the livelihood of human(s), exacerbate the downfall of humanity, or pose existential threats to human(s).

Rather than commenting whether A.I. risks are remote or not, humankind should develop an urgency towards learning and adapting to an A.I.-filled environment where humans can master over it. The following is a list of A.I. risk examples:

Do NOT get me wrong, as an inventor of patented solutions (US and Canada, pending in EPO and other regions) in signal processing, ensemble learning, trading, etc., I understand why policy makers around the world are scrambling to regulate Big-TECH and A.I. Deepfake imposter scams are driving a new wave of fraud. Disinformation and privacy issues should be a concern for society and government.

If regulatory policy goal is to promote explicability that provides appropriate ‘contexts’ of A.I. and ensures its ‘fit-for-purpose’, then there is merit in establishing relevant guidelines. However, if allowing the incapable to manage the capable for subjective judgment over an A.I. being “opaque or overly complex training techniques make it difficult to understand how predictions are made, which poses risks for issue root cause analysis and for interactions with regulators and other interested parties”, then it would be a disaster. The foundation of a responsible A.I. is NOT about how good one person can articulate or reveal the secret ingredients of an A.I. to others. Indeed, government gathering of, and the more people know about these A.I. secret ingredients, the higher risk (e.g. function creep) there will be for the society.

Nevertheless, a token limitation may be the one weakness of Large Language Model. A.I. can deploy countless ‘agents’ to avert hackers. Can a “virus” to overflow the system be used as a last resort method to stop A.I. upon a conflict with Asimov’s first, second, or forth law? Or should every A.I. be mandated a kill-switch/ circuit breaker to fulfill Asimov’s third law? Stephen Hawking warns A.I. could end humankind. It takes unconventional wisdom for a Eureka moment amid the race between A.I. and humans. Embrace difficult challenges would help us to learn, unlearn, and relearn in the 21st century to prevent a downfall of humanity and address A.I. risks.