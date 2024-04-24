“AI Day” To Be Held At May 2 CFTC Technology Advisory Committee Meeting

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero, sponsor of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Technology Advisory Committee (TAC), announces “AI Day” to be held at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters on May 2, 2024, during a TAC meeting. AI Day will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (EDT). The public is invited to come in person or watch the meeting via live webcast at CFTC.gov.

AI Day is a continuation of the TAC’s study of AI, and the concept of Responsible AI in financial markets. Confirmed speakers include experts in AI who are members of the TAC:

Dr. Nicol Turner Lee, Director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution

Todd Smith, Director of Centralized Data Science and Analytics at the National Futures Association

Francesca Rossi, AI Ethics Global Leader, IBM

Todd Conklin, Chief AI Officer and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Cyber at the U.S. Treasury Department

Confirmed speakers also include other experts in AI:

Sunayna Tuteja, Chief Innovation Officer of the Federal Reserve Board

Kirsten Wegner, Chief Executive Officer of Modern Markets Initiative

Other speakers may be announced.

Additionally, the TAC Subcommittee on Emerging and Evolving Technologies will present on the work and findings of the Subcommittee in its study of AI for financial markets.

For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit TAC.

What: Technology Advisory Committee Meeting Location (In-person/virtual): Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Three Lafayette Centre

1155 21st Street NW

Washington, DC 20581



*Virtual instructions below When: Thursday, May 2, 2024

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (EDT)

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream on CFTC.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made on CFTC.gov.

Instructions: Domestic Toll-Free: 1 833 568 8864 or 1 833 435 1820 Domestic Toll Numbers: +1 669 254 5252, +1 646 964 1167, +1 646 828 7666, +1 551 285 1373, +1 669 216 1590, +1 415 449 4000 International Numbers: International Numbers Webinar ID: 161 795 9973 Passcode: 530356

Public Comments

The public may submit comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Technology Advisory Committee” by May 9, 2024. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the CFTC Comments Online process. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on CFTC.gov. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Anthony Biagioli, TAC Designated Federal Officer (TAC@cftc.gov), to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These Advisory Committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

