Agreement Announced To Carry Out The "ESG Analysis Certification" In Hispanic America - Initiative Is Led By GOVERNART, Santiago Stock Exchange And Luxembourg Stock Exchange And Uses The SASB Standards As A Key Resource

The Agreement to carry out the ESG Analysis Certification, an initiative organized by GOVERNART -think tank & Hispanic American ESG advisory firm-, in association with the Santiago Stock Exchange, and with the support of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE), has been announced in October 2022. The initiative will use the SASB Standards, which are now part of the IFRS Foundation, as a key resource.

The ESG Analysis Certification aims to train professionals from various areas and corporate positions in the analysis and integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors, so that it can be incorporated into the sustainable business strategies of companies, or in the responsible investment strategies of institutional investors.

This Certification also caters to professionals interested in learning more about the ESG ecosystem, either to carry out ESG analysis, to advise companies and investors on integrating the ESG approach into their corporate and investment practices, or to strengthen the corporate reporting process on ESG matters in the Hispanic American markets.

The initiative has LuxSE as the international certifying institution, so the level of the guest speakers and the content to be taught have been carefully selected.

The four signatory institutions of the Agreement to carry out the ESG Analysis Certification are committed to this initiative, which will allow us to deepen the development of a sustainable capital market, which promotes sustainable finance, and which generates knowledge and professional skills that contribute to and promote good practices in the field of sustainability among companies and investors in Hispanic America.

In the opinion of Germán Heufemann, Managing Partner of GOVERNART, "the Agreement reached for the ESG Analysis Certification is an important milestone for the development of skills and knowledge that allow deepening the ESG approach in the Hispanic American capital market". In the opinion of the representative of GOVERNART, "the initiative is a pioneer, not only because it allows attendees to update their knowledge on environmental, social, corporate governance (ESG) matters, but especially because it allows professionals from different areas to be certified in how to do -with a practical and applied approach- adequate ESG analysis, in the context of the capital market, with a growing demand for professionals trained to integrate these matters into sustainable business models and responsible investment processes”.

“This initiative is aligned with our commitment as a market facilitator and our role as a promoter of ESG best practices. We are very pleased for the opportunity to provide new tools and resources to professionals that are interested in sustainable development. Their unique backgrounds and visions will undoubtedly add immense value to creating a more sustainable and trustworthy financial market, that properly represents the interest of our stakeholders”, said José Antonio Martínez, Chief Executive Officer of the Santiago Stock Exchange.

For Nicolai Lundy, Chief of Market Relationships for the IFRS Foundation, this Agreement represents "an exciting opportunity to build capacity for the Latin American and the Spanish markets to implement best practices in ESG disclosure, including the use of SASB Standards.”

In the context of this initiative, the role of LuxSE stands out as an International Certifying Institution. In the opinion of Julie Becker, Chief Executive Officer of LuxSE, “Integrating ESG considerations into all areas of business holds the key to securing a low-carbon and inclusive economy and this begins with putting concrete sustainable finance education in place”, who also stated that, “the ESG Analysis Certification gives all players in Hispanic America the opportunity to contribute to sustainable economic and financial development, and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with the expertise of its world-leading platform for sustainable finance, the Luxembourg Green Exchange, is proud to act as the international certifying institution for this important initiative.”