AFME Appoints Caroline Liesegang As Head Of Prudential Regulation And Research

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) has appointed Caroline Liesegang as Managing Director, Head of Prudential Regulation and Research, leading the Association’s work on the prudential framework for banks. Caroline succeeds Michael Lever, who retired at the end of 2021, after 10 years at AFME.
Prior to joining AFME, Caroline was the UK Chief Risk Officer for the London branch of Commerzbank AG, where she headed the UK Risk Function since July 2018. In her capacity as CRO, Caroline designed and implemented the local risk governance framework and had the principal direct oversight of risks booked and managed in from Commerzbank’s UK entities. In addition to chairing the London Risk Committee, Caroline was part of the Branch’s Senior Management. Caroline also held a global management role in Commerzbank Group for stress testing and scenario analytics between December 2017 until February 2022 as part of the Groups’ capital management.
Prior to working for Commerzbank AG, between 2014 and 2017, Caroline was Deputy Head of Division of the European Central Bank’s/SSM Analysis and Methodological Support Division, which designs and implements consistent supervisory methodologies and quantitative analyses of risks and vulnerabilities in banks. Caroline also worked for the European Banking Authority between 2013 and 2014 as a senior Stress Testing Expert, coordinating EU-wide stress tests. Before this, Caroline worked as a Senior Banking Supervisor for the Deutsche Bundesbank between 2004 and 2010.
Adam Farkas, Chief Executive at AFME, said: “We are delighted to appoint Caroline as Managing Director of Prudential Regulation and have her join our senior management team. Given Caroline’s extensive experience and strong relationships, she has the right skills to lead the work of our Prudential Division. Caroline's appointment comes at a key moment for our members as the final Basel 3 rules are negotiated and implemented in the EU and UK. We look forward to working with Caroline as she leads on this important work going forward.”
Caroline Liesegang, Managing Director of Prudential Regulation, said: “AFME is a well-respected voice with the regulatory and supervisory community on prudential issues, and I am delighted to be taking up the role and further developing AFME’s contribution at this critical juncture. I look forward to working with AFME members and the team to advance AFME’s work on the different regulatory initiatives coming down the track, in particular ahead of the Basel 3 finalisation and as standard setters and regulators seek to address new risks in the framework.”