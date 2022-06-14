ADX’s Successful London Roadshow Showcases The Growth And Strength Of Abu Dhabi Capital Markets As International Institutional Investor Participation And Demand Continues To Increase

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has successfully completed a London investor roadshow which saw ADX host a delegation of over 25 senior executives from 9 listed companies and the exchange. The sizeable Abu Dhabi capital market representation reinforces the strong focus on investor relations and continuous dialogue that ADX and its listed companies continue to foster with international and institutional investors.

Over the course of the two-day event, ADX’s delegation hosted 204 investor meetings across 47 one-on-one meetings and 37 group meetings, meeting a total of 89 institutional investors including some of the world’s largest asset management firms in attendance, who collectively manage an aggregate of over $4 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

This integral roadshow comes amidst a backdrop of significant and sustained activity on ADX which has seen increasingly growing demand and interest across its capital markets from international and institutional investors – including on IPOs, listings and new product launches. This stream of activity has led to ADX recently surpassing AED 2 trillion market capitalization target milestone to become the second largest exchange in the Middle East.

The ADX delegation highlighted the growing interest among institutional investors and were able to convey Abu Dhabi’s track record of growth, backed by robust market fundamentals that continue to position the emirate and its capital markets as vibrant, active, and resilient.

ADX was also able to demonstrate its ability to sustain its strong growth trajectory and the various strategic levers that are being activated as part of its strategy. These levers focus on increasing liquidity, trading activity, market capitalization, sector diversification, while also remaining focused on digital transformation, the investor journey and introducing innovative products and services as part of its ‘ADX One’ strategy.

