ADVFN Wins 'Cryptocurrency Platform Provider Of The Year' In MoneyAge Awards 2021 - Stocks, Shares And Crypto Website Scoops Award For Second Consecutive Year

ADVFN's cryptocurrency platform (https://www.advfn.com/cryptocurrency) has received further endorsement in awards celebrating excellence within the personal finance space.
The MoneyAge judges praised the breadth and depth of ADVFN's cryptocurrency coverage – noting the additional 3000 crypto assets that have been added in the last year – and commended the platform's market-leading suite of crypto analysis tools. ADVFN's cryptocurrency channel now includes charts, price data, fundamentals and news for over 10,000 cryptos (mineable/non mineable, listed/non-listed coins and tokens); all available for free.
One of the key developments on ADVFN's cryptocurrency section in the past 12 months has been the addition of its DeFi list (https://www.advfn.com/cryptocurrency/defi). This includes more than 1000 tokens that are utilised within decentralized applications. These assets can be filtered according to numerous variables such as market cap, volume, change in price and platform (for example Ethereum or Binance Chain) and includes data such as circulating supply, maximum supply, algorithm, genesis date, ranking and other fundamentals. As part of the developments within the decentralised finance ecosystem, the year has also seen the platform adding Uniswap V2 and V3 data feeds.
Key features:
- Full suite of cutting-edge analysis tools - Users can filter crypto and DeFi assets according to a large array of criteria
- Connects to all of the top global cryptocurrency exchanges for trading data
- Toplists featuring percentage gainers/losers, volume and trades etc
- Alerts for new coins and tokens entering the market - https://uk.advfn.com/cryptocurrency/new
- Real-time, streaming market data on listed cryptocurrencies most of which with Level 2 data
- Cryptocurrency converter for all cryptos and tokens on the platform
- Crypto assets can be viewed alongside all other assets within the ADVFN ecosystem
- Educational resources
"ADVFN is seeing a surge of interest in cryptocurrencies and increasingly DeFi assets, so we're constantly developing and expanding our offering to cater for this demand," said Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN. "Our cryptocurrency section is extremely popular with investors and traders and receiving this award cements our position as a market leader for crypto data and analysis tools."
All MoneyAge winners can be viewed here: https://moneyage.co.uk/awards/winners21.php