ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

The ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN: US00486H1059) has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €19,56.
The IPO was accompanied by ODDO BHF, who also acts as designated sponsor on Xetra and as specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt.
According to its own information, ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment headquartered in Wilmington, USA. The company's shares are already listed on the Nasdaq.
Information on the acquisition of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN: DE0005103006) by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and the resulting adjustment in the SDAX can be found here.