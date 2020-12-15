Admiral Financial Services To Adopt Open Banking Through Credit Kudos Partnership

- Admiral Financial Services Limited, part of FTSE 100 company Admiral Group, has partnered with Credit Kudos.
- Adopting Open Banking will allow Admiral Financial Services Limited to be more agile, innovative, and customer focused
- In the future, Credit Kudos could help enable Admiral Financial Services Limited to accept more customers for its personal loan products.
Admiral Financial Services Limited (AFSL), part of FTSE 100 company Admiral Group, has selected challenger credit reference agency Credit Kudos to provide Open Banking data to initially help with income verification in a bid to support consumers across its personal loan products.
This partnership will provide AFSL with access to additional, more up-to-date information than was previously available through traditional credit bureaus, to instantly verify an individual’s income. Over time, AFSL may use this to understand a customer’s affordability, and better assess risk using financial data.
AFSL paused lending during the COVID-19 crisis owing to the difficulties verifying income resulting from redundancies, furlough, or reduction in work. The information provided by Credit Kudos through Open Banking will help AFSL return to growth, helping the loan provider increase lending volumes responsibly.
Freddy Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Credit Kudos, comments: “We’re seeing an increase in a range of financial institutions - not just banks - adopting Open Banking technology to steal a march on their competitors. By taking advantage of this technology, AFSL is firmly positioning itself as a pioneer in innovation and lending. Their customers who are searching for new loans – including the traditionally underserved – will soon be able to source new product offers by securely sharing data from their bank account.
Using Credit Kudos’ embedded Open Banking journey, AFSL customers will be able to share their financial transaction data securely within their application. Once connected, Credit Kudos instantly aggregates and analyses their financial transaction data to provide AFSL with rich insights to enhance their income verification process.
Scott Cargill, CEO of Admiral Financial Services Limited, comments: “Automatically assessing income in the wake of the pandemic caused difficulties for many lenders. Through this data-driven partnership with Credit Kudos, we are now able to more quickly and more reliably assess income allowing us to responsibly increase lending volumes. Data, agility and innovation, along with a strong customer focus, is at the core of our strategy and embracing Open Banking is just one part of this. In future it will allow us to offer new, revolutionary products, and ensure we can be more responsive to our customers’ needs and quickly adapt to meet them. Through this market-first partnership we will change the way our customers, including the financially underserved, access financial services and products.”