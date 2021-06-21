AdelTrade Launches World’s First Financial Markets Online Gaming Platform

- The world’s first online competitive gaming platform focusing solely on financial markets
- Enables anyone to participate in real-time virtual trading with other competitors
Isle of Man, June 21st 2021: Technology-driven incubator Adel is launching on 1st of July a new online competitive gaming platform - AdelTrade. The only skills game that allows traders and players to compete with each other in all financial markets risk free. Gamers can access the trading portal and compete against each other to gain the best returns on the markets in real-time. After the trading competition has finished the winners are rewarded with the prize bounty. Starting on July 1st you will be able to test and experience the game for free at no risk and even win cash prizes. AdelTrade will have a free promotional run during all summer.
The online game that can be downloaded onto android or iOS mobile devices and also played on desktop computers, aims to both educate and entertain people with an interest in investing but who have concerns regarding potential losses of their own capital. For a small fee, participants can invest virtual funds into the financial markets identical to major exchanges for cryptocurrencies and brokerages in the case of stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, FOREX and commodities. When playing participants can see how their strategies compare against others, with the top contestants winning cash prizes.
Martin Sabljak, executive at AdelTrade: Never before have people had greater freedom to allocate their pensions and savings as they see fit, however few have the financial training or experience of investing in highly volatile and uncertain markets to make sound choices for their future. AdelTrade aims to both educate and empower people looking to invest and learn without risking their hard earned capital in these rapidly evolving and uncertain markets.
The online gaming market currently generates 151.2bn in gaming revenue and is set to grow to 196bn by 2022, AdelTrade is focusing on the currently untapped niche of financial markets gaming. With 5G launching, online gaming is set to enter a new era in terms of ease of use and accessibility by larger audiences looking for a greater variety of games.
AdelTrade - Is the first and only skills game platform that allows traders and players to compete with each other in all available markets. With pre-set terms & conditions, players can invest virtual funds in financial markets over a specific time period and compete against each other for the highest returns by trading in real-time. Successful competitors are awarded prizes without having to risk their own capital.