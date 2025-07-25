ADEC Innovations NV Lists On Euronext Access

Market capitalisation of €2 million

36 th listing on Euronext in 2025

Euronext today congratulates ADEC Innovations NV a recognised provider of ESG professional services and solutions, on its listing on Euronext Access in Brussels (ticker code: MLADE).

As a leading provider of integrated expertise, software, data analytics and skilled professionals, ADEC Innovations NV delivers holistic solutions across three key domains: Environmental Risk & Compliance, Sustainability & ESG, and Business Process & Impact Sourcing. With a global footprint across fourteen countries and twenty-six delivery locations, the company delivers integrated solutions in environmental risk management, ESG strategy, compliance, disclosure, and enabling technologies. ADEC Innovations NV solutions help governments, companies and communities around the world meet adaptation and resiliency challenges. By combining industry knowledge with innovative tools and a collaborative approach, ADEC Innovations NV creates sustainable value for our clients and stakeholders, empowering organisations to balance performance with environmental stewardship, supported by deep technical expertise and global delivery capabilities.

ADEC Innovations NV was listed through the admission to trading on 25 July 2025 of the 200,100 shares making up its equity. The admission and issue price of ADEC Innovations NV shares was set at €10 per share. Market capitalisation was €2 million on the day of listing.

ADEC Innovations NV is an alumnus of IPOready, Euronext’s pre-IPO educational programme. IPOready assists executives considering an IPO by providing them with exclusive tools and insight from industry leaders, advisors and experts.

James M. Donovan, Chairman of ADEC Innovations NV, said: “Our listing on Euronext Access Brussels marks more than a milestone—it affirms ADEC Innovations NV’s evolution into a global impact platform: grounded in governance, powered by data, and committed to turning complexity into operational clarity. This is a foundational step in our long-term European strategy, as we scale systems that transform sustainability and compliance into measurable value and enterprise-wide performance.”





Caption: James M. Donovan, Chairman of ADEC Innovations NV, Carol Esguerra, Vice-Chairman of ADEC Innovations NV and their team rang the bell during a ceremony this morning to celebrate the admission of ADEC Innovations NV on Euronext Access in Brussels.