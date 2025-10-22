Additional Speakers Announced - Register Now For The 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - U.S. On Nov 5 In New York City.

EFTGI would like to announce additional speakers at its 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - United States on Wednesday, November 5 in New York City at The Yale Club, New York. Register now to attend!



The summit is designed as an educational event to foster deep, insightful discussions on the use, due diligence and selection and best trading practices for ETFs by financial advisors and institutional investors in the United States. Explore how regulatory changes are impacting product development including ETF and mutual fund share classes, Active ETFs, conversions Crypto, digital assets and tokenisation and market structure.



Speakers will include:

Eric Biegeleisen, CFA, Partner, Deputy CIO, 3EDGE Asset Management

Thomas Bonville, Managing Director - Head of Derivative Sales , Clear Street

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI

Stacy Fuller, Partner , K&L Gate s

Anthony Giordano, Head of ETF Markets Oversight , State Street Investment Management

David Hernandez, Associate, 21shares

Kip Meadows, Founder , Nottingham

Leah J. Miller, Vice President, Model Portfolio Strategy , BlackRock

Amrita Nandakumar, President , Vident Asset Management

Tara O’Reilly, Partner, Asset Management and Investment Funds , Arthur Cox LLP

David Pennella, Managing Director , GTS

Alex Poukchanski, Director, Index Analytics , CRSP

Trace Rakestraw, Senior Special Counsel, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Cullen Rogers, CIO , Wedbush Fund Advisers

Jeffrey Sardinha, Senior Vice President - Head of ETF Solutions – Americas, State Street

Paul Schroeder, CMT, QQQ Equity Product Strategist , Invesco

Peter Shea, Partner, Seward & Kissel LLP

Kim Tilley, Managing Director, Head of Investment Solutions, Lazard Asset Management

Richard Vagnoni, Senior Economist, FINRA

Paddy Walsh, Head of Commercial – Ireland, CACEIS

Morrison Warren, Partner , Chapman and Cutler

Kirsten Wegner, CEO, Index Industry Association (IIA)

Sessions will include:

Trends in the ETFs Industry - ETFGI Research

Global Macro Outlook

Fireside Chat

Innovation, Growth, and Changing Demographics: The ETF Story in the U.S.

The Rise of Active ETFs in the US

Are Passive Index ETFs Still Relevant

The Rise of Alternative Strategies in the ETF Wrapper

How Investors Are Selecting and Using ETFs

Structuring Success: ETF & Mutual Fund Share Classes, Section 351 Exchanges, Section 721 Exchange Funds

ETF Share Classes: A Practical Guide to Launch

Crypto, Digital Assets and Tokenization: Landscape and Outlook

How to Successfully Launch an ETF in Europe

Managing Your Career in the ETF Industry – in Partnership With Women in ETFs

Networking drinks hosted by Waystone





📅 Event Date: November 5th

⏰Time: Full day event including a networking drinks reception hosted by Waystone

📍Location: The Yale Club, New York City

🆓 Free Registration: For CFA members, buy-side institutional investors, and financial advisors

​ CPD Credits: Earn educational credits

