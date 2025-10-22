Additional Speakers Announced - Register Now For The 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - U.S. On Nov 5 In New York City.

|
EFTGI would like to announce additional speakers at its 6th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - United States on Wednesday, November 5 in New York City at The Yale Club, New York. Register now to attend!
The summit is designed as an educational event to foster deep, insightful discussions on the use, due diligence and selection and best trading practices for ETFs by financial advisors and institutional investors in the United States. Explore how regulatory changes are impacting product development including ETF and mutual fund share classes, Active ETFs, conversions Crypto, digital assets and tokenisation and market structure.
Speakers will include:
- Eric Biegeleisen, CFA, Partner, Deputy CIO, 3EDGE Asset Management
- Thomas Bonville, Managing Director - Head of Derivative Sales, Clear Street
- Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
- Stacy Fuller, Partner, K&L Gates
- Anthony Giordano, Head of ETF Markets Oversight, State Street Investment Management
- David Hernandez, Associate, 21shares
- Kip Meadows, Founder, Nottingham
- Leah J. Miller, Vice President, Model Portfolio Strategy, BlackRock
- Amrita Nandakumar, President, Vident Asset Management
- Tara O’Reilly, Partner, Asset Management and Investment Funds, Arthur Cox LLP
- David Pennella, Managing Director, GTS
- Alex Poukchanski, Director, Index Analytics, CRSP
- Trace Rakestraw, Senior Special Counsel, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
- Cullen Rogers, CIO, Wedbush Fund Advisers
- Jeffrey Sardinha, Senior Vice President - Head of ETF Solutions – Americas, State Street
- Paul Schroeder, CMT, QQQ Equity Product Strategist, Invesco
- Peter Shea, Partner, Seward & Kissel LLP
- Kim Tilley, Managing Director, Head of Investment Solutions, Lazard Asset Management
- Richard Vagnoni, Senior Economist, FINRA
- Paddy Walsh, Head of Commercial – Ireland, CACEIS
- Morrison Warren, Partner, Chapman and Cutler
- Kirsten Wegner, CEO, Index Industry Association (IIA)
Sessions will include:
- Trends in the ETFs Industry - ETFGI Research
- Global Macro Outlook
- Fireside Chat
- Innovation, Growth, and Changing Demographics: The ETF Story in the U.S.
- The Rise of Active ETFs in the US
- Are Passive Index ETFs Still Relevant
- The Rise of Alternative Strategies in the ETF Wrapper
- How Investors Are Selecting and Using ETFs
- Structuring Success: ETF & Mutual Fund Share Classes, Section 351 Exchanges, Section 721 Exchange Funds
- ETF Share Classes: A Practical Guide to Launch
- Crypto, Digital Assets and Tokenization: Landscape and Outlook
- How to Successfully Launch an ETF in Europe
- Managing Your Career in the ETF Industry – in Partnership With Women in ETFs
- Networking drinks hosted by Waystone
Don’t miss this opportunity to explore key trends and network with industry leaders driving the future of ETFs. Register now to join EFTGI!
📅 Event Date: November 5th
⏰Time: Full day event including a networking drinks reception hosted by Waystone
📍Location: The Yale Club, New York City
🆓 Free Registration: For CFA members, buy-side institutional investors, and financial advisors
CPD Credits: Earn educational credits
📋View the agenda, speakers, and topics from last year's successful 5th annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit - U.S. : https://bit.ly/49sAa03
Upcoming 2025 ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summits:
Register your interest for 2026 events:
- 7th Annual - Canada - Join us to Celebrate 35 Years of ETFs in Toronto, Canada on Dec 9th at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG)’s office! Register now.
ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com) is a leading independent firm which has for over 13 years provided subscription research services providing monthly reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, factsheets on all ETFs and ETPs listed globally, consulting services, ETF TV (www.ETFtv.net) and our Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit educational events.
If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at any of our upcoming events or have any questions, please contact us deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com and margareta.hricova@etfgi.com.