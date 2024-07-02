Adaptive’s Aeron® Technology Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace - Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Now Gain Access To Aeron Premium By Adaptive To Take Advantage Of The Scalability, Reliability And Performance Of Azure To Drive Capital Markets Application Development And Shape Business Strategies

Adaptive Financial Consulting (Adaptive), the trading technology experts, today announced the availability of Aeron® Premium, Adaptive’s low-latency messaging and high availability clustering technology through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Aeron users can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Aeron Premium, widely used across capital markets, provides enterprise-grade software and support for always-on, highly resilient trading systems. Built on top of open-source Aeron technology, Adaptive’s Aeron Premium allows capital markets firms to accelerate their trading system build and differentiate their tech stack. Aeron Premium includes additional software components to boost performance, security and 24/7 availability, support with enterprise-level SLAs, architectural design consulting and developer resources.

The new collaboration will allow customers to leverage Aeron Premium and Microsoft Azure’s powerful cloud technology to accelerate the development of low-latency, high performance and resilient trading systems in the cloud. Key benefits to developers include:

Scalability: Azure and Aeron provide businesses with the flexibility to scale based on demand and allows companies to adapt quickly to changing needs. Performance: Aeron offers low latency and high throughput. High availability and reliability: Azure's infrastructure supports Aeron Premium’s high availability and reliability, minimizing downtime and providing consistent access to services.

Matt Barrett, co-founder and CEO at Adaptive, said: “As capital market firms increasingly migrate their infrastructure to the cloud, it is crucial that they have easy access to powerful technology and expert advice to accelerate the development of next-generation trading systems. Working with Microsoft achieves this – improving the availability of Aeron Premium via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling developers to leverage powerful Azure cloud technology.”

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Aeron to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Adaptive provides custom trading technology solutions across asset classes for capital markets firms wanting to own technology to differentiate and compete in the long term. Aeron, sponsored by Adaptive, is the global technology standard for 24/7, high-throughput, low-latency, fault-tolerant applications used by firms globally to build high-performance trading systems. It is a cloud-native, open-source suite of components for message transport and 24/7 high availability. Aeron Premium offers additional software components as well as support and is available on subscription.