Adam Cohen Named US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Chief Counsel

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced Adam Cohen as Senior Deputy Comptroller and Chief Counsel.

“Adam’s unparalleled background in banking law and regulation, together with his depth of hands-on experience working on financial services matters as a regulator, in-house general counsel, and external advisor bring tremendous value to the OCC,” said Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan V. Gould. “Adding a seasoned professional of Adam’s caliber to the OCC’s executive committee strengthens the agency’s efforts to ensure a safe and sound federal banking system, improve bank supervision and regulation, embrace innovation, and promote fair access to financial services.”

In this role, Mr. Cohen will oversee the agency’s Law Department, providing legal analyses and advisory services on bank supervision, enforcement, administrative, litigation, and licensing actions. He also will advise on policy and operations initiatives within the OCC, on an interagency basis, and with the Administration. Mr. Cohen will serve on the OCC’s Executive Committee and provide advice and counsel to the Comptroller of the Currency and senior OCC executives.

Mr. Cohen most recently served as Co-Head of the Financial Institutions Regulatory Group at a major international law firm. In that role he advised global and regional financial institutions and nonbank companies on a broad range of bank regulatory matters, including mergers and acquisitions, banking charters, stablecoin and digital asset issues, anti-money laundering, and other governance, compliance, supervisory, and enforcement issues. Mr. Cohen has also worked in the private sector as the general counsel for a financial institution and has held several positions in the federal government, including at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Mr. Cohen earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Duke University and a law degree from Columbia Law School.

Mr. Cohen will assume his new role on August 11, 2025.