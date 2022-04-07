Acuiti Launches Crypto Derivatives Expert Network And Releases First Report

Acuiti today launches its new Crypto Derivatives Expert Network, a virtual forum of senior industry professionals from the digital assets markets.
Each quarter Acuiti publishes a report based on questions and responses submitted from and to members of the Expert Network. The launch is the latest in a series of derivatives-focused Expert Networks from Acuiti.
The first report, which was produced in partnership with Deribit, is published today and covers market structure, demand for new instruments to trade and a range of other topics pertinent to the development of the crypto derivatives market.
Some key findings from the first report include:
- Greater participation from the traditional sell-side would have the biggest positive impact on the environment for trading crypto derivatives
- Solana is the coin that members of the network would most like to see derivatives launched on
- Over half of network members think that BTC will become less volatile as the market matures
- 65% of network members predict that the number of crypto derivatives exchanges will consolidate over the next five years
In addition to the survey of the Expert Network, the report contains an analysis of what drives volatility in BTC based on Deribit’s DVOL index and an interview with Jad Comair, president of Melanion Capital.
“Crypto derivatives are an exciting and fast growing area of the market,” says Will Mitting, founder of Acuiti. “Our new Expert Network provides a virtual forum for senior market participants to share ideas and best practice on the evolution of the market.”
Acuiti will host the Crypto Derivatives Managers’ Meeting in London on the afternoon of 19 May. The next report will be released in July.
Download full report here: https://www.acuiti.io/crypto-derivatives-managers-insight-report-q2-22