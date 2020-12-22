Acuiti Hires As It Positions For Further Growth In 2021 - Nastja Konic And Olivia Bray Join The Acuiti Team Following A Strong Year For The Business

Acuiti, the management intelligence provider to senior executives in the derivatives market, has made two hires as it gears up for further growth in 2021.
Nastja Konic has joined as Head of Strategy and Olivia Bray as Network Manager.
The two new recruits will focus on continuing the build out of the research business and working on the launch of a new data benchmarking offering Acuiti is set to launch in the first half of 2021.
Nastja joins from Walks LLC, where she was instrumental in building out the London operations. Olivia was previously at 1st Executive, a recruitment agency at which she was responsible for launching an ESG segment within the business.
Commenting on the hires, Will Mitting, Founder and Managing Director of Acuiti, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nas and Liv to the Acuiti team.
“2020 has been a pivotal year for Acuiti as we significantly grew our research business in the wake of the covid crisis and the subsequent need for information and analysis across the derivatives market.
“As we turn to 2021, I look forward to working closely with Nas and Liv on the launch of new benchmarking products based on the new data sharing platform that we have built and will be launching in the first half of the year.”
Acuiti is a management intelligence platform designed to provide Senior Industry Professionals in the Derivatives Industry with high-value insight into industry-wide performance and business operations.