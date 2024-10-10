Acuiti And SGX Group Launch Global Derivatives Market Sentiment Index

Acuiti and Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) today released the SGX Global Market Sentiment Index, a barometer of sentiment from across the global derivatives market.

The Sentiment Index is based on a quarterly poll of Acuiti’s Expert Networks, comprising senior, derivatives-focused executives from hedge funds, asset managers, proprietary trading firms and the sell-side.

Each quarter, Acuiti surveys Expert Network members on their outlook for the next three months to compile the benchmark. The report also draws on data compiled by Acuiti over the past 12 months to build the historic data.

Going forward, the report will provide a temperature check on sentiment across the market, with an analysis of what is driving change across company types.

This first report found that overall industry sentiment was positive in Q3 2024 with 68% of respondents feeling optimistic about the three months ahead. This was an increase from 65% last quarter.

The increase in optimism was driven by a strengthening of sentiment from the sell-side and proprietary trading firms.

However, for some, particularly asset managers, the volatility experienced during the quarter came as an unwelcome development as fears for performance over the rest of the year dented confidence.

Overall, however, 2024 is shaping up to be another record year for volumes across the global derivatives market and sentiment generally remains positive.

“We are delighted to partner with SGX Group to launch the SGX Global Market Sentiment Report. The report aggregates data that we collect from across our global networks and provides in one report a snapshot of sentiment across the derivatives market,” says Will Mitting, founder of Acuiti.