Acting US Comptroller Of The Currency Testifies On State Of The Federal Banking System

Date 20/11/2024

Acting Comptroller Michael J. Hsu today testified on the state of the federal banking system before the Committee on Financial Services of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In his testimony, he discussed the importance of safeguarding trust in banking and the OCC’s work to promote and support a diverse and dynamic banking system. Mr. Hsu also provided an update on agency priorities to guard against complacency, elevate fairness, adapt to digitalization, and manage climate-related financial risks.

