Acting SEC Chairman Mark T. Uyeda Names Acting Senior Staff

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda’s selections for several senior roles in acting capacities across the Commission to fill vacancies created by recent departures.
“These talented individuals are committed to protecting the investing public, building trust with American companies and market participants, and promoting capital formation,” Acting Chairman Uyeda said.
The SEC senior staff selected by Acting Chairman Uyeda, with the concurrence of the Commission, include:
- Jeffrey Finnell, Acting General Counsel
- Robert Fisher, Acting Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis
- Kathleen Hutchinson, Acting Director of the Office of International Affairs
- Samuel Waldon, Acting Director of the Division of Enforcement
- Ryan Wolfe, Acting Chief Accountant (effective Jan. 25, 2025)