Acting SEC Chairman Mark T. Uyeda Announces Executive Staff And Other Appointments

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda’s executive staff, which will advise the Acting Chairman on matters before the Commission and work closely with SEC staff.

Gabriel Eckstein, Chief of Staff

Steven Levine, Deputy Chief of Staff

Holly Hunter-Ceci, Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman

Charles Lee, Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman

Jaime Marinaro, Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman

Kelsey Pristach, Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman

Peter Gimbrere, Managing Executive

Andrew Vollmer, Counselor to the Acting Chairman

Graham Conlan, Counsel to the Acting Chairman

David Marcinkus, Counsel to the Acting Chairman

Richard Gabbert, Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman and Chief of Staff for the Crypto Task Force

Taylor Asher, Senior Policy Advisor to the Acting Chairman and Chief Policy Advisor for the Crypto Task Force

Landon Zinda, Counsel to the Acting Chairman and Senior Advisor for the Crypto Task Force

Letia Butler, Confidential Assistant

Sharon Freeman, Program Support Specialist

Malika Sullivan, Receptionist

In addition, Acting Chairman Uyeda announced these additional senior officer appointments: