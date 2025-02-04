Acting SEC Chairman Mark T. Uyeda Announces Executive Staff And Other Appointments

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda’s executive staff, which will advise the Acting Chairman on matters before the Commission and work closely with SEC staff.
- Gabriel Eckstein, Chief of Staff
- Steven Levine, Deputy Chief of Staff
- Holly Hunter-Ceci, Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman
- Charles Lee, Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman
- Jaime Marinaro, Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman
- Kelsey Pristach, Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman
- Peter Gimbrere, Managing Executive
- Andrew Vollmer, Counselor to the Acting Chairman
- Graham Conlan, Counsel to the Acting Chairman
- David Marcinkus, Counsel to the Acting Chairman
- Richard Gabbert, Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman and Chief of Staff for the Crypto Task Force
- Taylor Asher, Senior Policy Advisor to the Acting Chairman and Chief Policy Advisor for the Crypto Task Force
- Landon Zinda, Counsel to the Acting Chairman and Senior Advisor for the Crypto Task Force
- Letia Butler, Confidential Assistant
- Sharon Freeman, Program Support Specialist
- Malika Sullivan, Receptionist
In addition, Acting Chairman Uyeda announced these additional senior officer appointments:
- Antonia Apps, Acting Deputy Director for the Division of Enforcement
- Sebastian Gomez Abero, Acting Deputy Director (Legal and Regulatory Policy) for the Division of Corporation Finance