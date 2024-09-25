Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Acting Comptroller, US Office Of The Comptroller Of the Currency Discusses Financial Inclusion

Date 25/09/2024

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today discussed the importance of financial inclusion in remarks at the Inclusive Finance for Development: 15 Years of Impact event in New York City hosted by United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

In his remarks, Acting Comptroller Hsu discussed how people-centered metrics on financial health and well-being can accelerate financial inclusion and improve long-term financial outcomes for individuals and their communities.

Related Links

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg