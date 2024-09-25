Acting Comptroller, US Office Of The Comptroller Of the Currency Discusses Financial Inclusion

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today discussed the importance of financial inclusion in remarks at the Inclusive Finance for Development: 15 Years of Impact event in New York City hosted by United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

In his remarks, Acting Comptroller Hsu discussed how people-centered metrics on financial health and well-being can accelerate financial inclusion and improve long-term financial outcomes for individuals and their communities.

