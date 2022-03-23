Acting Comptroller Of The US Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Discusses Financial Health With UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate H.M. Queen Máxima Of The Netherlands

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today hosted a visit with Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), to promote financial inclusion.
Queen Máxima's visit is one of a series of meetings with U.S. and UN officials in her capacity as the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate to drive a global focus on financial health.
Acting Comptroller Hsu discussed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's role in promoting financial health for consumers, including efforts related to overdrafts and cryptocurrencies.
"It was an honor to meet with Queen Máxima and share ideas about how to expand financial literacy and improve financial health for consumers," said Acting Comptroller Hsu. "Rapid innovations in financial technology present shared risks and opportunities with regards to the financial health of individuals and communities worldwide, especially vulnerable populations. The OCC looks forward to learning from and collaborating with others as we continue to pursue policies that promote financial health."