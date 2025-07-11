Acting Comptroller Of The US Currency Hood Congratulates Jonathan Gould On Senate Confirmation

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood today issued the following statement following the confirmation of Jonathan Gould by the U.S. Senate to become the Comptroller of the Currency.

I extend my sincere congratulations to Jonathan Gould, who will soon become the 32nd Comptroller of the Currency. Mr. Gould will be the first confirmed Comptroller of the Currency since Joseph Otting departed in 2020.

I am confident that Mr. Gould’s talented leadership and critical expertise will benefit the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. His long-standing commitment to public service and private sector experience have prepared him to quickly advance meaningful reforms that will benefit the federal banking system. Mr. Gould understands the critical importance of right-sizing regulations to be appropriately tailored, embracing innovation in the banking sector, and ensuring fair access to financial services.

It has been my honor to lead the OCC during these past five months while Mr. Gould’s nomination has been pending. I look forward to supporting a smooth leadership transition so that Comptroller Gould can continue to build on the agency’s significant progress improving the safety, soundness, and fairness of the federal banking system.