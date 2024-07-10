Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Acting Comptroller Of The US Currency Discusses Importance of Addressing Financial Fraud

Date 10/07/2024

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today discussed ways banks can assist their customers in avoiding fraud and scams in remarks during the Financial Literacy and Education Commission’s Public Meeting.

In his written remarks, Mr. Hsu acknowledged the range of frauds and scams that result in significant annual losses to consumers and businesses. He further discussed efforts banks can take to inform their customers about scams and to implement strong controls to build and maintain consumer trust.

Related Link

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg