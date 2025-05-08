Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Acting Comptroller Of The US Currency Discusses Agency Priorities

Date 08/05/2025

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood today discussed agency priorities at the Building Societies Annual Conference in Birmingham, England.

In his remarks, Acting Comptroller Hood highlighted the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s work to reduce regulatory burden, improve financial inclusion, support innovations in financial technology, and digital assets in the federal banking system. He also emphasized that banks and other financial institutions have a role in expanding economic opportunity, fostering trust, and building stronger, more inclusive communities.

