Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Kicks Off DC REACh

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today joined civic leaders, community advocates, and bankers to launch DC REACh, thereby expanding the OCC’s Project REACh efforts to Washington, D.C.
The OCC launched Project REACh, or Roundtable for Economic Access and Change, to bring together leaders from the banking industry, civil rights organizations, business, and technology to identify and reduce barriers that prevent full, equal, and fair participation in the nation’s economy. DC REACh will organize and initiate formal efforts to promote greater access to affordable homeownership, enhance small business financing, and expand access to credit for economically disadvantaged and underserved communities in Washington, D.C. It’s the second area-specific Project REACh initiative.
“Project REACh is a convening forum with the important goal of tearing down barriers that keep our financial system from providing the same full, fair, and equal access to everyone,” said Acting Comptroller Hsu. “With the launch of concentrated efforts here in D.C., this initiative has the potential to provide meaningful opportunities that will benefit many businesses and consumers in the nation’s capital.”
Today's event included remarks by the Acting Comptroller of the Currency and a discussion that included:
- Lucinda Babers, District of Columbia Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure,
- Karima M. Woods, Commissioner, District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking,
- Andrew Moss, OCC Director of Minority Outreach and National Director for Project REACh
- Marcia Griffin, Founder and President of HomeFree-USA, and
- Brian Argrett, President and CEO of City First Bank.