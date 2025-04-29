Acting CFTC Chairman Pham Statement On OIG Investigation Of Telework Violations

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham issued the following statement on the CFTC Office of Inspector General (OIG) Investigation into Allegations of Telework Violations by a CFTC employee:

“While I’m disturbed by the many accounts of serious misconduct by former union leadership in this report—including a lengthy scheme to defraud the American taxpayer over many years that previous management failed to address appropriately—I’m relieved that the OIG was able to promptly shine a light on these matters to ensure accountability,” Acting Chairman Pham said. “My team became aware of an administrative review of these matters upon taking office in January and immediately asked the OIG to take the lead to avoid any conflicts and ensure independence. The OIG substantiated multiple allegations of wrongdoing, some of which involved criminal violations of law. I’m particularly troubled by the many false statements made under oath to the OIG, and I applaud the diligent work of the investigators to sort out fact from fiction.”