Acting CFTC Chairman Pham Lauds Presidential Working Group Recommendations To Usher In Golden Age Of Crypto In The U.S.

The President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets today released a multi-agency report on recommendations to strengthen American leadership in digital financial technology. The report included input from multiple federal agencies, including the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the federal government is outlining a long-overdue roadmap to embrace cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize financial services, empower entrepreneurs, and once again cement American dominance as the cradle of innovation.

“I want to thank President Trump for taking decisive action to prioritize digital assets and write a new chapter in American ingenuity and global competitiveness. I also want to thank Special Advisor on AI and Crypto David Sacks, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins, Working Group Executive Director Bo Hines, all the members of the President’s working group, their staffs and all who worked so diligently to make this possible. I particularly want to thank Meghan Tente, Brigitte Weyls and Harry Jung from the CFTC.

“This report represents a unified approach under the Trump Administration to usher in a golden age of crypto, and the CFTC stands ready to fulfill our mission to promote responsible innovation, safeguard our markets and ensure they remain the envy of the world.”