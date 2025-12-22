Acting CFTC Chairman Pham Announces New Member Of Global Markets Advisory Committee’s Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham today announced Rob Hadick of Dragonfly Capital Partners has joined the Global Markets Advisory Committee’s Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee. Acting Chairman Pham currently sponsors the GMAC.

Hadick is a General Partner at Dragonfly Capital Partners, where he focuses on digital asset investment strategy, market structure innovation, and expanding global market opportunities across blockchain-based financial systems.

“Rob’s deep insight into digital asset markets and his experience at the intersection of technology and finance make him an invaluable addition to the GMAC’s Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee,” Acting Chairman Pham said. "I am extremely grateful for the hard work, dedication, and thoughtful contributions of all members of the GMAC and its three subcommittees, Global Market Structure, Digital Asset Markets and Technical Issues, throughout my time as Acting Chairman and Commissioner. Their expertise and commitment have been invaluable to the Commission, and I look forward to the important work the GMAC and its subcommittees will continue to deliver in support of the CFTC’s mission. Thank you to Amy, Darcy, Brad, Sandy, Scott, Tara, and Allison for their leadership and tireless service as chairs of the GMAC and its subcommittees.”