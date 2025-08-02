Acting CFTC Chairman Pham Announces CFTC Crypto Sprint

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced today the CFTC will kick off a crypto sprint to start implementation of the recommendations in the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report.

“The CFTC is wasting no time in fulfilling President Trump’s vision to make America the crypto capital of the world,” said Acting Chairman Pham. “We will work closely with SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce to achieve Project Crypto. Providing regulatory clarity now and fostering innovation in digital asset markets will deliver on the Administration’s promise to usher in a Golden Age of Crypto.”

Since January, the CFTC held a first-ever Crypto CEO Forum and has withdrawn outdated staff advisories and released new guidance to improve regulatory clarity for American and other innovators and entrepreneurs in crypto and digital assets. The CFTC has had discussions on a digital asset markets pilot program and participating as an observer in industry tokenization initiatives.

The CFTC recently completed a public comment period on 24/7 trading and perpetual derivatives, two crypto market innovations. Perpetual derivatives have been trading live on CFTC-registered designated contract markets (DCMs) since April, and 24/7 trading has been live since May.