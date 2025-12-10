Acting CFTC Chairman Pham Announces CEO Innovation Council Participants - First Round Is Exchanges, CFTC Continuing To Review Submissions

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham today announced the first round of CEO Innovation Council participants, representing exchanges. The CEO Innovation Council will engage in public discussion of market structure developments in derivatives markets. Further information on the CEO Innovation Council will be released once details are finalized.

“The CFTC continues to lead on groundbreaking initiatives that exemplify responsible innovation with public engagement and expert input,” said Acting Chairman Pham. “We are building on the success of the CFTC Crypto CEO Forum and the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable with our CFTC CEO Innovation Council, specifically focused on market structure developments in derivatives markets such as tokenization, crypto assets, 24/7 trading, perpetual contracts, prediction markets and blockchain market infrastructure. I am grateful to the CEOs who have agreed to share their vision and experience with the Commission as we hit the ground running to prepare for the future and beyond.”

CFTC CEO Innovation Council exchange participants:



Shayne Coplan, CEO, Polymarket

Craig Donohue, CEO, Cboe Global Markets

Terry Duffy, Chairman and CEO, CME Group

Tom Farley, CEO, Bullish

Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq

Luke Hoersten, CEO, Bitnomial

Tarek Mansour, CEO, Kalshi

Kris Marszalek, CEO, Crypto.com

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG

Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO, Kraken

Jeff Sprecher, CEO, Intercontinental Exchange

Tyler Winklevoss, CEO, Gemini

Under Acting Chairman Pham’s leadership, the CFTC has led rapid advancements on innovation and market structure, including the Crypto CEO Forum, prediction markets, perpetual contracts, and 24/7 trading. The CFTC’s Crypto Sprint to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations is targeted to continue through August 2026 and includes listed spot crypto trading, tokenized collateral and stablecoins, and rulemaking to enable the use of blockchain technology and market infrastructure.