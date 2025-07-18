Acting CFTC Chairman Caroline D. Pham Statement On Crypto Week And Digital Asset Legislation

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham today praised the passage of digital asset legislation by the House of Representatives.

“This week marks a significant milestone in the Trump Administration’s commitment to embrace the promise of digital assets and make America the crypto capital of the world. The GENIUS Act, which is now headed to the President’s desk, will open a new chapter in financial services. The House also took an important step forward in advancing the CLARITY Act, a long-awaited framework for the regulation of digital asset markets.

“Under President Trump’s strong leadership and clear vision, Crypto Week is the beginning of America’s golden age of digital asset innovation. The CFTC stands ready to fulfill our mission and oversee our markets that enable U.S. economic growth and competitiveness. The future is bright.

“Congratulations to House Agriculture Committee Chairman GT Thompson and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, as well as Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill, Senators Bill Hagerty and Cynthia Lummis, Representatives Bryan Steil and Dusty Johnson, and Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Majority Leader John Thune, their staffs and all who played a role in making this week possible.”