Acting CFTC Chairman Caroline D. Pham Seeks Nominations For CFTC CEO Innovation Council By December 8

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham is seeking nominations for the CFTC CEO Innovation Council. The deadline for submissions is December 8. Under Acting Chairman Pham’s leadership, the CFTC has led rapid advancements on innovation and market structure, including the Crypto CEO Forum, prediction markets, perpetual contracts, and 24/7 trading. The CFTC’s Crypto Sprint to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations is targeted to continue through August 2026 and includes listed spot crypto trading, tokenized collateral and stablecoins, and rulemaking to enable the use of blockchain technology and market infrastructure.

“The U.S. is leading a new era in market structure, and the CFTC is at the forefront of this renaissance accelerated by innovation and technology,” said Acting Chairman Pham. “The CFTC stands ready to carry out our mission over expanded markets and products, including crypto and digital assets, and ensure our markets remain vibrant and resilient while protecting all participants. In order to hit the ground running, it is critical that the CFTC drives public engagement with the support of expert industry leaders and visionaries who are building the future. That is why today I am calling upon CEOs to join us in shaping responsible regulations that will lay the foundation for America’s Golden Age of Innovation.”

Acting Chairman Pham invites members of the public to nominate individuals for the CEO Innovation Council and propose potential topics to prioritize. Each nomination submission should include relevant information about the nominee, such as the individual’s name, title, and organizational affiliation as well as information that supports the individual’s qualifications for the CEO Innovation Council. The submission should also include suggestions for potential topics to prioritize as well as the name and email or mailing address of the person nominating the individual. Submission of a nomination is not a guarantee of selection for the CEO Innovation Council.

CEO Innovation Council nominations and potential topics should be emailed to CEOcouncil@cftc.gov. Please use the subject ‘‘CEO Innovation Council Nomination’’ for submissions.