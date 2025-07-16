Acting CFTC Chairman Caroline D. Pham Lauds Actions To Clarify Whistleblower Protections For CFTC Staff

CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham today made the following comment regarding a CFTC Office of Inspector General review that clarified whistleblower protections for agency employees.

“I’m pleased that the inspector general conducted a thorough review of the CFTC’s policies to ensure our employees are adequately informed of their whistleblower rights and protections. Whistleblowers are critical to promoting a well-functioning government, and I applaud the agency efforts to make these protections abundantly clear,” Acting Chairman Pham said.