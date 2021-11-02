Acticor Biotech Lists On Euronext Growth Paris

-
€15.5 million raised
-
Market capitalisation of €75 million
-
French Tech 120 company
-
5th listing of a biotech company on Euronext Paris in 2021
Euronext today congratulates Acticor Biotech, a biopharmaceutical company specialised in the treatment of thrombotic diseases, on its listing on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALACT).
Acticor Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialising in the development of drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies. In particular, Acticor Biotech is developing a first-in-class drug for the treatment of strokes, glenzocimab, for which two phase-2 clinical trials have already been completed. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Acticor Biotech aims to raise the necessary resources for its research and development operations in order to commercialise its final product, glenzocimab, as well as to extend its clinical development to other pathologies such as the pulmonary embolism and the myocardial infarction.
Acticor Biotech was listed through the admission to trading on 1 November 2021 of the 10,545,776 shares making up its equity and of 2,178,176 new shares issued under a Global Offering[1].
The admission and issue price of Acticor Biotech shares was set at €7.12 per share. Market capitalisation was €75 million on the day of listing. The offering raised €15.5 million altogether.
Gilles Avenard, co-founder and Managing Director of Acticor Biotech, says: “We are very happy to be going forward today with the listing of Acticor Biotech on Euronext. This IPO is a key step in the development of Acticor Biotech and of its first-in-class drug, glenzocimab. This drug, which is currently in two phase 2 clinical trials, has already demonstrated its good safety profile in combination with reference treatments. Significant medical progress will be possible in 2022 for the treatment of strokes, pulmonary embolism and even acute respiratory distress syndromes linked to COVID-19.”
Caption: Gilles Avenard, co-founder and Managing Director of Acticor Biotech, and his team rang the bell during a virtual ceremony this morning, in presence of Jérôme Hervé, Listing Director SME Ile-de-France and Nouvelle-Aquitaine at Euronext, to celebrate the IPO of the company.
About Acticor Biotech Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biotechnology company, a spin-off of INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), dedicated to developing an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke. Acticor Biotech has been built on the expertise and research undertaken by its co-founders: Dr. Martine Jandrot-Perrus at INSERM Paris,Prof. Philippe Billiald at Paris-Sud University and Dr Gilles Avenard. Acticor Biotech is a partner in the BOOSTER consortium, dedicated to the management of, and novel treatments for, cerebrovascular accidents in emergency situations. Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and International investors: Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and Armesa Foundation. For more information, go to: https://acticor-biotech.com/
[1] The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Open Price Public Offering and a Global Placement with institutional investors in France and other countries.