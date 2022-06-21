ACRA And SGX RegCo Set Up A Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee To Advance Sustainability Reporting For Singapore

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) have set up a Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee (SRAC) to advise on a sustainability reporting roadmap for Singapore-incorporated companies. As part of its work, the Committee will provide inputs on the suitability of international sustainability reporting standards for implementation in Singapore.

2 ACRA and SGX RegCo are working on developing a roadmap for wider implementation of sustainability reporting for Singapore-incorporated companies, beyond SGX-listed companies. SGX RegCo has been progressively enhancing sustainability reporting for listed companies, including mandatory reporting since 2016 and the introduction of climate reporting from FY2022. The growing interest in environment, social and governance (ESG) issues globally has led to a call to provide greater transparency and assurance on companies’ ESG-related information which investors and other stakeholders can incorporate into their decision making.

3 Chaired by Ms Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer of City Developments Limited, the SRAC brings together industry leaders and champions of sustainability with diverse experience including chief sustainability officers, representatives of financial institutions, institutional and retail investors, sustainability reporting professionals and academia.

4 Ms An said, “Effective ESG integration and disclosure are critical to accelerating global efforts to build a greener and more resilient future for all. I am honoured and humbled to be appointed this important role and I look forward to working with fellow committee members who are respected leaders in their fields. I believe that the collective efforts of this committee will complement ACRA and SGX RegCo’s initiatives to rally corporates and stakeholders to contribute towards the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and the global agenda on sustainable development.”

5 The composition of the SRAC can be found in the Annex.

Annex

Members of the Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee