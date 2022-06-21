BV_Trial Banner.gif
ACRA And SGX RegCo Set Up A Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee To Advance Sustainability Reporting For Singapore

Date 21/06/2022

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) have set up a Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee (SRAC) to advise on a sustainability reporting roadmap for Singapore-incorporated companies. As part of its work, the Committee will provide inputs on the suitability of international sustainability reporting standards for implementation in Singapore.

 

2          ACRA and SGX RegCo are working on developing a roadmap for wider implementation of sustainability reporting for Singapore-incorporated companies, beyond SGX-listed companies. SGX RegCo has been progressively enhancing sustainability reporting for listed companies, including mandatory reporting since 2016 and the introduction of climate reporting from FY2022. The growing interest in environment, social and governance (ESG) issues globally has led to a call to provide greater transparency and assurance on companies’ ESG-related information which investors and other stakeholders can incorporate into their decision making.

3          Chaired by Ms Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer of City Developments Limited, the SRAC brings together industry leaders and champions of sustainability with diverse experience including chief sustainability officers, representatives of financial institutions, institutional and retail investors, sustainability reporting professionals and academia.

4          Ms An said, “Effective ESG integration and disclosure are critical to accelerating global efforts to build a greener and more resilient future for all. I am honoured and humbled to be appointed this important role and I look forward to working with fellow committee members who are respected leaders in their fields. I believe that the collective efforts of this committee will complement ACRA and SGX RegCo’s initiatives to rally corporates and stakeholders to contribute towards the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and the global agenda on sustainable development.”

5        The composition of the SRAC can be found in the Annex.

 

Annex

Members of the Sustainability Reporting Advisory Committee

Ms Esther An (Chairperson)

Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited

Mr Lam Yi Young (Deputy Chairperson)

Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Business Federation

Mr Bey Soo Khiang

Vice-Chairman, Royal Golden Eagle Group

Ms Chan Yen San

Partner, KPMG in Singapore

Mr Chia Ko Wen

Head of Sustainability, Singlife with Aviva

Ms Fang Eu-Lin

Partner and Sustainability and Climate Change Leader, PwC Singapore

Ms Grace Goh Bee Kheng

Managing Director, Finance; Head, Investment Services, Temasek International Pte. Ltd.

Mr Koh Chin Beng

Partner, Risk Advisory Services, BDO Singapore

Professor Lawrence Loh

Director, Centre for Governance and Sustainability, NUS Business School

Mr Max Loh

Managing Partner, EY Singapore and Brunei

Mr Uantchern Loh

Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific region, Black Sun

Mr Helge Muenkel

Chief Sustainability Officer, DBS

Mr Shinbo Won

Managing Director, Head of Asia ex-Japan, BlackRock Investment Stewardship, BlackRock
