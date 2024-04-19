ACER’s Monitoring Shows EU LNG Imports Might Be Near Its Peak

Today’s ACER European LNG Market Monitoring Report (MMR) analyses global and EU market developments and recommends further actions to improve transparency, competition and flexibility in European LNG terminals.

What 2023 trends did ACER’s monitoring and data insights find?

During the energy crisis, EU successfully secured gas supply and diversified gas imports away from Russia, with LNG playing a key role in this shift.

equivalent to half of the current yearly trade. Around 75% of the LNG import capacity added in the EU since 2022 are Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). This allows for the potential repurposing or relocation of these floating infrastructure should their utilisation significantly decline.

What’s next?

Join our webinar to learn more about the evolving role of LNG in the European energy market.

When? 30 April 2024, 10:00 to 11:00 CET (online). Register for free here.