ACER’s Latest REMIT Quarterly Is Out

ACER’s REMIT Quarterly provides updates on the Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) and related activities, offering insights into this year’s revision of the REMIT Regulation to keep stakeholders informed on changes that enhance transparency and integrity in the European energy market.

What is in the latest REMIT Quarterly?

The latest edition covers the third quarter of 2024 and includes:

Key takeaways from two joint roundtable meetings (17 and 18 September 2024) with Registered Reporting Mechanisms (RRMs), Inside Information Platforms (IIPs), and Associations of Energy Market Participants (AEMPs) on delegated acts for RRMs and IIPs.

The announcement of the next roundtable meeting with AEMPs, Organised Market Places (OMPs), RRMs, and IIPs on data reporting, which will be held on 26 and 28 November 2024. This meeting will focus on the upcoming revision of the REMIT Implementing Regulation and data reporting guidance, including the new Annex to the Transaction Reporting User Manual (TRUM).

The latest: List of OMPs and of Standard Contracts. List of accepted Energy Identification Codes (EICs) which identifies delivery points, zones for electricity or gas supply, and derivative contracts. Overview of REMIT breach cases in 2024, with 371 cases under review at the end of the third quarter.

Overview of trading on OMPs, showing a notable increase compared to the same period last year.

Statistics for RRMs’ contingency reports.

Other REMIT updates.

Access the 38th issue of the REMIT Quarterly.

Access all REMIT Quarterlies.