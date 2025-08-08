ACER’s Latest REMIT Quarterly Is Out

ACER’s REMIT Quarterly provides updates on the Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) and related activities, including insights into the 2024 revision of the REMIT Regulation to help stakeholders stay informed on changes that enhance transparency and integrity in the European energy market.

Today, ACER has published its 41st REMIT Quarterly, covering second quarter of 2025 and the latest developments under the Regulation.

What is in the latest REMIT Quarterly?

This edition highlights the launch of two major transparency tools: the REMIT Data Reference Centre and the Inside Information Access Point, both introduced in May 2025. These ACER applications give public access to non-sensitive market data and inside information, supporting better analysis, oversight and research. A webinar in June presented how to use these new tools.

The report also includes:

ACER’s ongoing preparatory work on data reporting following the revised REMIT and pending the finalisation of the revised REMIT Implementing Regulation.

Key takeaways from Expert Groups' meetings in April and May on Wholesale Energy Market Data Reporting and on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency.

An update on market surveillance and statistics on 416 REMIT breach cases under review at the end of Q2.

A summary of market activity, showing a year-on-year increase in trading on Organised Market Places, driven by growth in natural gas forward markets.

See the 41st REMIT Quarterly.

Access all REMIT Quarterlies.