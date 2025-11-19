ACER’s Latest REMIT Quarterly Is Out

ACER’s REMIT Quarterlies provide updates on the Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) and related activities, including insights into the 2024 revision of the REMIT Regulation to help stakeholders stay informed on changes that enhance transparency and integrity in the European energy market.

What is in the latest REMIT Quarterly?

The 42nd edition covers the third quarter of 2025 and provides details about the upcoming workshop on REMIT implementation updates, scheduled for 28 November 2025.

The report also includes:

ACER’s ongoing preparatory work on data reporting under the revised REMIT, pending finalisation of the revised Implementing Regulation.

Key takeaways from Expert Groups’ meetings in September and October on Wholesale Energy Market Data Reporting and Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency.

Updated datasets in ACER's REMIT Data Reference Centre, now including information up to September 2025.

An update on market surveillance, with statistics on 444 REMIT breach cases under review at the end of Q3.

A summary of market activity, showing a year-on-year increase in trading on Organised Market Places, driven by growth in natural gas forward markets.

See the 42nd REMIT Quarterly.

Access all REMIT Quarterlies.