ACER’s Draft Framework Guideline On Demand Response Is Open For Public Consultation Until 2 August 2022

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has been mandated by the European Commission to draft and submit a non-binding framework guideline on demand response.

The draft framework guideline is setting out the main principles for the development of a network code on demand response. The new rules will aim at enabling market access for demand response, including load, storage and distributed generation (aggregated or not), as well at facilitating the market based procurement of services by distribution and transmission system operators.

To inform its drafting, ACER is now seeking inputs from stakeholders for the finalisation of the framework guideline.

What are the next steps?

ACER’s public consultation on the draft framework guideline is running until Tuesday 2 August 2022.

To learn more about the draft, join ACER’s public workshop on 28 June 9:30-11:30.

ACER will submit the framework guideline to the European Commission by December 2022.

To consult the draft Framework Guideline​ and submit your inputs, enter ​​the public consultation.