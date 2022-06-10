ACER’s “70% Target Report” Finds That Member States Need To Step Up Efforts To Make More Electricity Interconnector Capacity Available To Trade With Neighbours

ACER’s “70% target report” (published today) finds that most Member States did not significantly improve, in 2021, the interconnection capacity they make available for trading electricity with their neighbours. Countries need to do more to reach the EU’s minimum 70% interconnector capacity margin available for cross-zonal electricity trading.

What is the minimum 70% target?

The Clean Energy Package set a binding minimum 70% target for electricity interconnector capacity to be available for cross-zonal trading (the “minimum 70% target”).

Maximising the cross-zonal electricity interconnection capacity offered to the market allows to bring the cheapest electricity to consumers, and is particularly important when countries need to rely on their neighbours for energy security as emphasised by the current energy crisis. It also increases cross-border competition and delivers more renewable energy.

How are Member States doing on the 70% target since 2020?

ACER’s report finds significant room for improvement remains.

ACER calls on:

Member States to step up their efforts to make more electricity interconnection capacity available for trading with neighbours

TSOs to resolve the quality issues and ensure consistency when providing data

TSOs and NRAs to ensure that the derogations always include a transitory target

NRAs to ensure that the common monitoring approach agreed between ACER and NRAs is followed

NRAs to take the necessary actions to ensure that TSOs always meet the target on all critical network elements.

