ACER Will Decide On The Electricity Market Coupling Integration Plan For The Energy Community

On 31 January 2025, ACER received a proposal from Nominated Electricity Market Operators (NEMOs) for the Market Coupling Operation (MCO) integration plan.

What is the MCO integration plan?

The MCO integration plan aims to integrate NEMOs from Energy Community countries into the EU’s electricity day-ahead and intraday market coupling system.

The plan should align with the existing MCO framework, which defines how EU NEMOs collaborate to ensure that electricity markets across countries operate efficiently.

Why is a decision needed?

The Capacity Allocation and Congestion Management Regulation, as adapted and adopted for the Energy Community, requires all NEMOs to submit a proposal for the MCO integration plan to ACER, regulatory authorities and the Energy Community Regulatory Board.

ACER is responsible for reviewing and approving the plan, ensuring it aligns with the EU electricity market framework.

What are the next steps?

ACER will decide on the MCO integration plan by July 2025.

Read more.