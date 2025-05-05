ACER Will Decide On 2024 European Resource Adequacy Assessment And Invites ENTSO-E To Streamline Future Methodology

In April 2025, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) submitted its proposal for the European Resource Adequacy Assessment (ERAA) 2024 to ACER.

ERAA provides an objective basis for identifying potential risks to the security of electricity supply in Europe, and whether additional national measures, such as capacity mechanisms, are needed.

What is ACER’s role?

Each year, ACER reviews ENTSO-E’s proposal for ERAA, taking into account the relevant scenarios, assumptions and results. If approved by ACER, the assessment informs national decisions on the security of electricity supply.

Following ENTSO-E's submission, ACER is conducting its review of the draft ERAA 2024 and will issue its decision in July 2025.

Amendment of future ERAA methodology

In March 2025, ACER was mandated by the European Commission to amend and streamline the methodology for ERAA.

To initiate the process, ACER requested ENTSO-E to propose amendments to the ERAA methodology by mid-October 2025. ACER will then approve or amend the proposal within 3 months of receipt.

