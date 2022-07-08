ACER Will Adopt New Framework Guidelines On Scenarios For Network Development Planning

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) has initiated the procedure to adopt new framework guidelines on scenarios regulating future network development planning, in accordance with the recast TEN-E regulation.

What is it about?

Every two years, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) and for Gas (ENTSOG) prepare joint scenarios which set the basis for the future network development planning in the European Union.

ACER is tasked to draft new framework guidelines that can ensure these scenarios are transparent, non-discriminatory and robust, as well they are in line with the Union’s climate and energy objectives.

What’s the way forward?

In order to inform its decision-making process in an inclusive and extensive manner, ACER will collect views from stakeholders.

Starting from July 2022, and on a regular basis, ACER will organise a series of technical workshops involving the ENTSOs, stakeholders and scenarios’ experts.

In order to be invited to the technical workshops, stakeholders should raise their interest and share their initial views by writing at scenario.guidelines(at)acer.europa.eu by 25 July 2022.

Read more on the next steps.