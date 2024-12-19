ACER Welcomes ENTSOG Winter Supply Outlook And Recommends Improvements

ACER issues its Opinion on the Winter Supply Outlook 2024/25 published by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

ENTSOG’s Winter Supply Outlook 2024/2025 evaluates the resilience of the European gas system by analysing different scenarios involving prolonged disruptions of Russian gas imports. The Outlook focuses also on Europe’s preparedness for winter 2024/2025 and summer 2025.

What is in ACER’s Opinion?

ACER acknowledges that ENTSOG enlarged the scope of its methodology to include gas supply and storage developments (i.e. strategic reserves based on each Member States’ regulations, Ukrainian storage as a last resort) and to reconsider the role of LNG regasification terminal tanks for short-term storage flexibility. ACER also supports ENTSOG's efforts to model a ‘low LNG supply scenario’ that excludes Russian LNG supplies.

ACER recommends ENTSOG to consider the following methodological improvements: The inclusion of a qualitative analysis of gas futures prices and summer-winter spreads for better forecasting of potential challenges for market-based filling of gas storages. Clarify the assumptions and methodology used to build the ‘low LNG supply scenario’. Specify capacities added by newly commissioned projects. Compare seasonal demand projections with forecasts from other institutions.



ACER highlights the importance of a close cooperation between ENTSOG and ENTSO-E to ensure consistent results in their respective seasonal outlooks. In addition, ACER identified several risk factors for the upcoming year, including: likely stop of Russian gas transit through Ukraine after 2024; unusually cold winter; failure to reduce gas demand.



Read more about the Opinion.