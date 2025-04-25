ACER Urges ENTSO-E To Improve Balancing Data Quality And Adjust Reporting Schedule

ACER has published its opinion on the amended balancing monitoring plan of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), suggesting more flexible reporting timelines, while stressing the need for improved data quality.

How balancing works and why it needs oversight

In balancing markets, balancing energy is used to always keep the power system stable by correcting differences between electricity production and consumption. In most EU countries, transmission system operators (TSOs) activate this energy via EU balancing platforms.

ENTSO-E monitors these platforms and reports to ACER on their performance. However, delays in some TSOs joining the balancing platforms are likely to impact the timely delivery of monitoring reports.

What are ACER’s key messages?

ACER recommends that ENTSO-E:

Adopts alternative reporting timelines suggested by ACER.

Improves the quality of published balancing data.

Streamlines reporting and notifies ACER of any overlaps between reporting obligations.

