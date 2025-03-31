ACER Updates Its Q&As On REMIT To Align Them With The Revised Regulation

The Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) is the EU framework that aims to prevent wholesale energy market abuse and support fair competition. The regulation was amended in 2024 to ensure the regulatory framework keeps pace with evolving market dynamics.

Now, ACER has updated its Questions & Answers (Q&As) on REMIT to incorporate the changes introduced in the amended regulation.

The document (first published in 2011) summarises frequently asked questions about REMIT and their answers. It provides market participants and other stakeholders with information on REMIT definitions, market participant obligations, transaction reporting, and more.

What’s new in the updated Q&As?

This 30th edition aims to align the document’s legal references with the revised regulation and clarify key concepts, including:

new obligations for third-country market participants;

order book reporting by organised marketplaces; and

the expansion of REMIT’s scope to include new products (such as energy storage and hydrogen).

The revised Q&As provide clearer explanations of reporting and compliance aspects, helping market participants to better understand the new requirements.

For additional questions about REMIT implementation and data reporting, stakeholders are encouraged to check ACER guidance documents or submit their queries via the REMIT query form.

Access the updated Q&As.