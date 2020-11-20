ACER Updates Its Guidance On REMIT Application And Compliance Deadlines

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) publishes today an updated version of the Guidance on the application of the Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT).
This edition updates the references to the new legal framework envisaged for financial markets (MAR, MiFIR, MiFID II) as well as the repealed electricity regulation.
ACER also published today an Open Letter on the impact of COVID-19 on certain compliance deadlines under REMIT. The letter aims to clarify and support market participants in prioritising their work and comply with REMIT deadlines in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Open Letter defines ACER’s position on allowing the disclosure of inside information through Inside Information Platforms and corporate websites as a backup solution, in case of unavailability of the platform. The Letter also clarifies the new validation rules for transportation contracts and registration of market participants reporting export/import transportation contracts with the EU.
It is ACER’s objective to ensure effective compliance with all obligations and requirements stemming from the REMIT legal framework.