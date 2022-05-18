ACER To Decide On The Swedish TSO’s Request For Derogation From 70% Requirement

The Swedish regulatory authority (Ei) received an application from the Swedish TSO (SvK) for a derogation from the minimum capacity available for cross-zonal trade (‘70% requirement’) for electricity interconnections between the Finland – Sweden 3 and Denmark 1 – Sweden 3 bidding zones for the year 2022.

Due to the opposing views of the Swedish, Finish and Danish regulatory authorities regarding the SvK derogation request, it has been referred to ACER for decision.

What are the next steps?

To take an informed decision, ACER is collecting inputs from interested stakeholders until 30 June 2022.

ACER expects to reach its decision by 27 October 2022.

Read more and share your views.